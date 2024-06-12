Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,092 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

