Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,493 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,688,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $328.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

