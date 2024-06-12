Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

Select Medical stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

