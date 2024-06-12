Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,869 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1,673.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,028 shares of company stock worth $1,859,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

