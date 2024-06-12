Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

