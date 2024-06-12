Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $437,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

