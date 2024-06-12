Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $504,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.