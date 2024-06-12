Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $521,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Olin by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,350,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $12,628,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Olin by 84,342.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

