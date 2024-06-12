Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $425,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,822,000 after buying an additional 666,655 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in APi Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

