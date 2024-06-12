Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $429,000 Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Vital Energy stock opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.