Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hibbett by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hibbett by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hibbett by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.