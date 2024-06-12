Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

TMHC stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,260,080. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

