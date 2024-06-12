Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $432,000 Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 446,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $585,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,404,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $585,984.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,404,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,669 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

