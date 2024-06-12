Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $501,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BROS opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,773,816.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,884,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,412,803 shares of company stock valued at $322,428,326. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

