Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $143,049.20 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70.

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.