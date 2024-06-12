Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Fuels worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 114,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $952.44 million, a PE ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

