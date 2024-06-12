Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.6 %

LSTR opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

