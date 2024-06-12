Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.68.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

