Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

RGEN opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 562.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

