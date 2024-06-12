Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,098,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,441 shares of company stock worth $12,112,466 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

TYL stock opened at $481.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $500.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.83 and a 200-day moving average of $434.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

