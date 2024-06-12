Shell Asset Management Co. Has $787,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

