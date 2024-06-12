Shell Asset Management Co. Has $860,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

