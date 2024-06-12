Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $4,374,955. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

