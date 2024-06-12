Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Mosaic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

