Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ITT were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in ITT by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 46,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ITT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

