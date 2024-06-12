Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

