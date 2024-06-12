Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,333 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,844 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

