Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 142 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $209.80 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.