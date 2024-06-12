Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,516 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

