Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,788 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $188.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

