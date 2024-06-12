Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 18,204 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $344,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

