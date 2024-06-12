Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,458 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,611 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $138.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,773 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

