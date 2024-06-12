Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 574 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 14,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $588.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -222.16 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

