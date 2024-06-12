Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 96 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,809.52 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,914.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2,839.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.