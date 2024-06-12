Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,512,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 107,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

