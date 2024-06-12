Shoshana Shendelman Sells 61,795 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $272,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

