Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 15,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 59,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 100,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter.

About Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

