Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

