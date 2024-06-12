Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,904 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6,960.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after buying an additional 619,242 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 274,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

