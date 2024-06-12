Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

