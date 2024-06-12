Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.96.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

