SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,052,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 619,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

