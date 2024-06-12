Steven Clive Miller Sells 15,709 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $267,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,243 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warby Parker by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

