Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CAO Sells $112,200.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sarah Barkema also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64.
Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
