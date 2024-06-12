StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International makes up about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.