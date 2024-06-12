StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
