Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 39.0 %
STRM stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
