Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 39.0 %

STRM stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

