SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
