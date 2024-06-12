SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.