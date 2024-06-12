Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) dropped 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,308,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,975,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 10.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.52.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%.
Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
