Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) dropped 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,308,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,975,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFM Free Report ) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

