Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.04.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

