Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.03. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 6,650 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$9.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.53% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

